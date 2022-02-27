Oscar Isaac Teases ‘Moon Knight’ at SAG Awards

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers and Special Correspondent Adam Glassman spoke with Oscar Isaac at the 2022 SAG Awards, which was his “first time” at the award show.

The busy Isaac recalled the role that got him his SAG card, saying, “It was in ‘All About the Benjamins’ with Ice Cube and Mike Epps. I had one little scene, a speaking role and we shot it in Miami when I was still living in Miami.”

Oscar is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his work in “Scenes from a Marriage.”

When Jenn complimented his work on the show and pointed out that she’s seen him in everything, he quipped, “Sorry, it’s called overexposure.”

Isaac will be hosting “Saturday Night Live” soon, so how is he prepping? He commented, “I’m just trying to like be present and be in the moment. I think that’s what it’s about, right? You just have to like commit and like be loose. That’s what I’m trying to just keep telling myself.”

Oscar probably won’t be partying too hard tonight since he’s flying out “tomorrow morning” to prep for his hosting gig.

Isaac was excited to see his “Scenes from a Marriage” co-star Jessica Chastain, who will be joining the stage with him to present Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Oscar joked that a photo of them from tonight will be “a little less risqué” than the ones from their show.

Jenn quipped that she didn’t Oscar didn’t go “far enough,” he laughed, saying, “What the hell do you want me to do out there?”

Oscar was also happy to talk about his upcoming project “Moon Knight,” saying, “It’s like turned out to be like my baby… I put everything into it… I hope it blows people’s minds as much as I think it will.”

As for how he’s going to celebrate the SAG Awards, he said, “I’m celebrating now, talking with you people. It’s the beginning of the celebration.”