Mira Sorvino on Her ‘Romy and Michele’ Reunion with Lisa Kudrow at SAG Awards 2022

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers and Special Correspondent Adam Glassman spoke with Mira Sorvino on the red carpet at the 2022 SAG Awards, where she teased her reunion with Lisa Kudrow.

Sorvino wore a blue suit, which was made from “vintage silk from the ‘50s.”

Mira was presenting an award with Lisa Kudrow, who wore a pink suit. She teased, “It’s going to be a little bit of a ‘Romy and Michele’ tribute moment,” referencing their 1997 hit comedy “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion.”

As for what to expect from the show, she said, “I came here yesterday, I came on, did the teleprompter thing, but I think it’ll be amazing. There’s a lot of incredible performances this year and ya know, we’re going to be honoring our peers, so that’s incredible.”

The COVID-19 pandemic shutting down red carpets for the past two years. Mira added, “It is nice to dress up, it is nice to be here… It’s funny, because tomorrow, I have the premiere for my show ‘Shining Vale’ at the Chinese Theatre and it’s like two in a row out of like two years.”