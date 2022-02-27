Helen Mirren Felt Like a ‘Prom Queen’ at 2022 SAG Awards

Getty Images

Helen Mirren was the belle of the ball at the 2022 SAG Awards, where she was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The honor makes her the awards' most decorated recipient, with 13 nominations and five SAG wins. Mirren told “Extra’s” Adam Glassman and Jenn Lahmers, “I feel like the prom queen, homecoming queen… I never went to a prom, ‘cause I’m English, so finally I get to go to my prom… My lifetime achievement prom.”

She added, “It feel pretty cool actually. I love the fact that it’s American actors that are giving me this.”

Praising the American stars, she said, “When I first came to America and did a film here… I looked at the American actors and I couldn’t see them acting it was like they were completely real, it was so impressive to me and I watched them and tried to learn from them so to get this from my fellow American actors is great.”

As for her longevity in the business she said, “I have always tried to spread my interest, my work over quite a broad canvas… I like to mix it up, it’s all to do with mixing it up.”