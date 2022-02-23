Odell Beckham Jr. Welcomes First Child with GF Lauren Wood

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Congratulations are in order for L.A. Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., 29, and his girlfriend Lauren Wood. They just welcomed their first son last week, and they couldn’t be happier.

The NFL star made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram, saying that baby Zydn made his way into the world on February 17.

His post shows a picture of himself and Wood snuggled up on the couch with their newborn. In his caption, the Super Bowl champion wrote, “2-17-22, 0605. THE biggest blessing I've ever had in my life arrived here on earth!”

Odell also added, “The words, I can't even put together for the overwhelming emotions that ran thru me… a moment I will never forget and cherish forever. Zydn was born n at that moment I knew my life changed for the better."

Beckham Jr. also used the post to thank his girlfriend and mother of his child, writing, "Lauren Wood, u changed my life forever and delivered the most beautiful gift of all… EFFORTLESSLY! Ur strength throughout this gives me the courage to keep goin because i now kno with u by my side and holding it down for me, I can get thru anything. I love u so much."

Lauren, who is a model and fitness trainer, first announced the news of their pregnancy in November when she shared photos of the couple’s maternity shoot on her Instagram.

The maternity shoot photos, done in black-and-white, featured the NFL player cradling Wood’s growing baby bump from behind, as the couple is all smiles in matching blazers. Woods simply captioned the pictures, "🖤🧬👩‍🍼🌍ilyilyily."

Beckham Jr. did not post any photos on his Instagram at the time, but did comment under his girlfriend’s maternity shoot carousel with, “Can’t wait baby!”

The couple has kept their relationship relatively private and shares minimal photos of themselves together on social media, but they were first linked in November 2019. They then made their red-carpet debut in February 2020 when they attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party together.

After the model first shared the pregnancy announcement, the next baby related post came in early January, when she shared a few snaps from her baby shower with the pro athlete. She wrote in the caption, "Celebrating our child's big debut coming 🔜 with our loved ones 😍😆🥳 baby Beckham u r so loved 💕."

Beckham Jr. shared his excitement over becoming a dad when he posted a black-and-white picture of Wood’s baby bump, teasing, “My gift won't be wrapped under a tree this year but I can't wait to meet You. Merry merry Christmas 🎁🎄 !!! From Me n minezz!! Alll LUV."

He also used baby Zydn’s birth announcement to update fans that his knee surgery was a success. As some may recall, Beckham Jr. helped his team score the first touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the Super Bowl before leaving the game due to a knee injury in the second quarter.