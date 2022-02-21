Daniel Radcliffe Nearly Unrecognizable as ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic — See the Pic

Daniel Radcliffe underwent a total transformation for his role as “Weird Al” Yankovic in a new Roku Channel biopic.

Photos surfaced of Daniel on the L.A. set of “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” rocking the pop culture icon’s signature curls and mustache, along with a camouflage button-up shirt, black pants, and checkered Vans.

Backgrid

When Roku announced the film last month, they dropped a very tongue-in-cheek description, teasing, “The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”

Weird Al, who co-wrote the movie with Eric Appel, had a little fun in the press release, too, saying, “When my last movie ‘UHF’ came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,”

He joked of “Harry Potter” star Radcliffe playing him, “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

After the announcement, “The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert” created a hilarious “first look” at the movie featuring some old “Harry Potter” footage. Watch!

Watch the Roku teaser below, sans any actual footage — but it’s still a lot of fun.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.