Movies February 21, 2022
Daniel Radcliffe Nearly Unrecognizable as ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic — See the Pic
Daniel Radcliffe underwent a total transformation for his role as “Weird Al” Yankovic in a new Roku Channel biopic.
Photos surfaced of Daniel on the L.A. set of “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” rocking the pop culture icon’s signature curls and mustache, along with a camouflage button-up shirt, black pants, and checkered Vans.
When Roku announced the film last month, they dropped a very tongue-in-cheek description, teasing, “The biopic holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle.”
Weird Al, who co-wrote the movie with Eric Appel, had a little fun in the press release, too, saying, “When my last movie ‘UHF’ came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,”
He joked of “Harry Potter” star Radcliffe playing him, “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”
After the announcement, “The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert” created a hilarious “first look” at the movie featuring some old “Harry Potter” footage. Watch!
Watch the Roku teaser below, sans any actual footage — but it’s still a lot of fun.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Yankovic’s rise to fame started in the 1970s thanks to his famous song parodies and accordion playing. Over the course of his career, the 62-year-old has won five Grammys.