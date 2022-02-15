Yahoo and Designer Maisie Wilen Join Forces to Elevate NYFW

New York Fashion Week is back, and the future of fashion is here!

Yahoo is elevating this year’s runway experience by collaborating with trend-setting and emerging designer Maisie Wilen, delivering a very authentic experience for the Gen Z audience. They created a first-of-its-kind fully holographic fashion show, projecting the looks as larger-than-life seven-foot-tall holograms!

“Extra” sat down with Nigel Tierney, Head of Content at Yahoo, to talk about the innovative technology used to bring Maisie’s Monster High-inspired collection to NYFW IRL and digitally on Yahoo, with the first shoppable GIF Lookbook. Check it out!