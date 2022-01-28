Meredith Vieira, Star Jones & Elisabeth Hasselbeck Returning to ‘The View’ to Celebrate Season 25

Getty Images

People magazine has exclusively confirmed that Meredith Vieira, Star Jones and Elisabeth Hasselback will be returning to “The View.”

Beginning in February, the past co-hosts will be taking their seats at the table again to guest co-host for the show’s landmark 25th season.

The three women, among the show’s longest-running co-hosts, will be making their returns on separate days throughout the month of February.

Both Vieira and Jones were part of the original cast when “The View” premiered in August 1997, and they remained on the show until their departures during the ninth season in 2006.

Hasselbeck was a co-host for 10 years, from 2003 until her exit in 2013. She did briefly return for a guest appearance in March 2020. She was known for holding the conservative seat during her time on the show.

Jones is scheduled to co-host on February 4h, but the dates for the other two guest co-hosts’ returns have yet to be announced.

“The View” was originally created by Barbara Walters, and its format has remained the same, for the most part, throughout its 25-year run. It consists of a multigenerational female panel discussing news and other “Hot Topics.”

There have been many cast changes throughout the years. Currently, the cast consists of Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines and original co-host Joy Behar. Ana Navarro is also currently serving in a guest co-host role.