Mila Kunis & Demi Moore Have ‘a Lot in Common’ in New Commercial

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore are poking fun at their shared connection to Ashton Kutcher!

In a hilarious new commercial for AT&T, Mila and Demi are dressed to the nines for their high school reunion, where they both anticipate being named “Most Admired Alum.”

As they both walk toward the stage, Mila ask Demi, “What are you doing here?”

Neither woman gets the award when another woman is called to the stage!

To save face, they both pretend to hand flowers and awards to the winner, who then steps off the stage.

Demi and Mila are both real-life alums of Fairfax High School in Los Angeles.

Demi quipped, “I had no idea that we went to the same high school.”

Mila responded, “We have a lot in common.”

Mila has been married to Ashton since 2015, while Demi was married to him until 2013.

A few years ago, Ashton opened up about his relationship with Demi after her memoir “Inside Out” was released. During an appearance on “WTF with Marc Maron podcast,” he noted that “there’s no badness” between them.

He elaborated, “It’s all good. We don’t hang out.”