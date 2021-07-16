Ashton Kutcher Reveals Mila Kunis Convinced Him Not to Go to Space

Getty

Actor Ashton Kutcher, 43, won’t be heading to space anytime soon.

During a chat with Cheddar News, the star revealed he had a ticket for an upcoming Virgin Galactic flight, but returned it after a conversation with his wife Mila Kunis.

Ashton explained, "When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children, so I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic.”

Kutcher revealed, "I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight.”

That doesn’t mean he won’t continue to reach for the stars. He insisted, "At some point, I'm going to space.”

Recreational space travel is nearly a reality after Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and his team recently traveled to the edge of space on the SpaceShipTwo. The company will conduct another test flight before bringing paying customers along for the ride.