LOL! Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis React to Bathing Debate with Silly Bathtime Video

Getty

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis just posted a hilarious bathtime video… weeks after sparking a bathing debate.

The Instagram video shows Ashton and Mila in the bathroom as their kids Wyatt Isabelle, 6, and Dimitri Portwood, 4, can be heard taking a bath off camera.

Ashton asks, “What’s going on?” and Mila points to the bath and says “It’s water.” Kutcher dramatically responds, "You're putting water on the children?! Are you trying to melt them?! This is ridiculous! What's going on?"

Kunis starts laughing, saying, "We're bathing our children." Ashton yells, "That's like the fourth time this week!" and Mila agrees, "It's too much!"

Ashton insists, "Their body oils are gonna be destroyed! What are you trying to do?"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He wrote in the caption, “This bathing thing is out of hand. #KutcherBathroomTalks.”

Back in July, the couple got candid about their family’s bathing habits on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

It started with Dax telling his co-host Monica Padman that using soap isn’t good for your body’s natural oils, and Ashton and Mila agreed.

Padman was beside herself, asking, "Who taught you to not wash?"

Mila explained, "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower very much anyway.”

When she had her own kids, she said, "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns, ever."

Now that their children, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, are a bit older, they still don’t bathe them daily.

Ashton said, "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

Kutcher explained his own soap usage, saying, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."