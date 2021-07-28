Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Get Candid About Their Family’s Bathing Habits

Getty

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have everyone talking after they got candid about their family’s bathing habits on Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

It started with Dax telling his co-host Monica Padman that using soap isn’t good for your body’s natural oils, and Ashton and Mila agreed.

Padman was beside herself, asking, "Who taught you to not wash?"

Mila explained, "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower very much anyway.”

When she had her own kids, she said, "I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns, ever."

Now that their children, Wyatt, 6, and Dimitri, 4, are a bit older, they still don’t bathe them daily.

Ashton said, "If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

Kutcher explained his own soap usage, saying, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."