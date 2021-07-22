Dax Shepard Got Ripped in Quarantine!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

“Parenthood” alum Dax Shepard spent quarantine getting ripped.

The star opened up about his health journey while chatting with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on his “Armchair Expert” podcast.

Dax teased that he always wanted to get bulked up for a Marvel movie, but it looks like that “ship has sailed.”

Shepard explained, “In quarantine, I said to [my wife, Kristen Bell], ‘I’ve been waiting for 10 years for Marvel to call so that I’d have an excuse to get huge.’ And they’re not gonna call. That ship sailed. I’m 46. They’re not gonna call. So, I just have to do it for my own amusement.”

He was able to gain 24 lbs. thanks to working out six days a week, “lifting heavy, protein shakes,” and “going bananas.” Dax joked he used “heavy testosterone injections,” too.

Shepard said bulking up has done wonders for his mental health. “Mentally, I love it because it makes me far more on fire to be alive. I was depressed after ‘CHiPs,’” he said of his 2017 film. “I was literally retiring. That was the plan. I’m out… All of a sudden, I was on fire to work… This is the version [of me] I enjoy.”