Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Says a 'Game of Thrones' Reunion Special Will Probably Happen

While promoting his movie “A Taste of Hunger,” Nikolaj Coster-Waldau spoke with “Extra’s” Katie Krause about his beloved show “Game of Thrones” and took on rumors that he should join the MCU as Doctor Doom.

Though “Game of Thrones” is over, Nikolaj expressed his excitement for the prequel, “House of Dragon.” He plans to watch it, saying, “I really hope it will be good. I think it’s going to do well.”

As for keeping in contact with his “GOT” co-stars, he revealed that there’s a group text on WhatsApp. He added, “I stay in touch with some of the guys.”

When asked if there could be a “Game of Thrones” reunion special in the future, Coster-Waldau answered, “I’m sure there will be.”

He joked, “We’ll all be coming in with our walkers and it’ll take us that long to get there.”

Nikolaj’s “Game of Thrones” co-stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington are now in the MCU, and some fans are expressing their desire to have Nikolaj play Dr. Doom. He quipped, “I have to read up on Dr. Doom, then.”

In the meantime, Coster-Waldau has been busy promoting his film “A Taste of Hunger,” which he calls a “relationship story.”

Along with discussing the love aspect of the film, Nikolaj opened up about playing a chef. He shared, “I trained with some of the best chefs in Denmark.”

During the interview, Nikolaj showed off his chef’s knife, admitting, “I got this knife and he told me to cut an onion and I just cut off my finger.”

Luckily for Nikolaj, he was fine and only lost “a little bit of blood.”