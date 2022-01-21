‘Joe vs. Carole’: War Is Imminent Between the ‘Tiger King’ Stars in New Peacock Series

Peacock

Peacock just unveiled the teaser trailer of “Joe vs. Carole” — and you can almost cut the tension with a butter knife.

“Saturday Night Live’s” Kate McKinnon transformed herself into “Tiger King” star and big cat lover Carole Baskin, and she is set to face off against her infamous rival Joe Exotic, played by John Cameron Mitchell.

The actors’ resemblances to their respective characters is uncanny!

In this first look at McKinnon in this role, the teaser leaves us with her whispering — “It’s war.”

The series will focus on Baskin as she learns that fellow exotic animal lover and park owner Joe Maldonado aka the Tiger King is potentially engaging in illegal activity and breeding his “big cats” for profit.

She sets out on a mission to expose him, but there are skeletons in her closet as well and Joe becomes obsessed with revealing them.

The world was introduced to the real Joe and Carole in Netflix’s “Tiger King” back in 2020. Since then, the series has gained a massive following. The world’s eyes were opened to the underground world of big cat breeding and the potential for abuse when exploiting exotic animals for profit. In the second season, Joe was serving time for hiring someone to kill Carole. Meanwhile, “Joe vs. Carole” promises to take fans deep into the drama that took place prior to Joe’s conviction.