See Betty White’s 'Radiant and Beautiful' Last Photo

Facebook

Betty White would have celebrated her 100th birthday today.

In honor of the occasion, her assistant Kiersten shared a photo of Betty taken less than two weeks before her passing. Kiersten wrote on Betty’s Facebook, “It was taken on 12/20/21. I believe it’s one of the last photos of her. She was radiant and beautiful and as happy as ever. Thanks to all of you who are doing kind things today and every day to make the world a better place .”

“Extra's” Rachel Lindsay recently spoke with director Steve Boettcher, who saw Betty the same day that the photo was taken for the documentary tribute “Betty White: A Celebration.”

He shared, “We actually filmed a short element for the film in Betty’s home on December 20.”

“She looked amazing, she looked beautiful,” Boettcher recalled. “She was just really happy about just going to work, if you will.”

It was recently revealed that White died from a cerebrovascular accident, which is a medical term for stroke when blood flow in the brain is impeded by a blockage or rupture of a blood vessel.

According to her death certificate, White suffered the stroke six days before her passing, which would mean Christmas Day.

A source told TMZ that White was alert and coherent after suffering the stroke.