Wedding Pics! Ricki Lake Marries Ross Burningham
Ricki Lake is starting 2022 with a bang!
Lake and her fiancé Ross Burningham are married almost a year after their engagement.
On Monday, Lake broke the news on Instagram. She wrote, “We did it! 1/2/22 Ross and I said I DO!”
From the photos she posted, it looks like they tied the knot at their home with a few close friends and family.
Instead of the traditional white dress, Lake opted for a casual orange dress, while Ross sported khaki pants and black button-up shirt.
The pair dated for more than year before he popped the question. Last year, Lake gushed, “I'm so so so excited to share some good news! I'm engaged! 💍 ♥️ This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human."
This is Ricki's third marriage. Her marriage to Rob Sussman ended in divorce in 2004, and her husband Christian Evans, who was bipolar, took his own life in 2015.