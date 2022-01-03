Wedding Pics! Ricki Lake Marries Ross Burningham

Ricki Lake is starting 2022 with a bang!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lake and her fiancé Ross Burningham are married almost a year after their engagement.

On Monday, Lake broke the news on Instagram. She wrote, “We did it! 1/2/22 Ross and I said I DO!”

From the photos she posted, it looks like they tied the knot at their home with a few close friends and family.

Instead of the traditional white dress, Lake opted for a casual orange dress, while Ross sported khaki pants and black button-up shirt.

The pair dated for more than year before he popped the question. Last year, Lake gushed, “I'm so so so excited to share some good news! I'm engaged! 💍 ♥️ This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human."