Ricki Lake Is Engaged!

Instagram

Ricki Lake has announced her engagement!

The former talk show host made if official in an interview with People magazine, telling the outlet she and BF Ross Burningham had taken things to the next level.

"Ross and I literally pinch ourselves that we have found each other at this time in our lives," she said. "Both of us, newly empty-nesters, we feel as if we are kids again. We are filled with gratitude and joy for what is to come."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

On social media, she told fans, "I'm so so so excited to share some good news! I'm engaged! 💍 ♥️ This is Ross. He is my person. He is wonderful. I love him very much and I am so grateful I get to love and be loved so deeply by this stellar human."

The couple has dated for more than a year, and became Instagram official in December with a selfie captioned, "LOVE."