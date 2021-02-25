Ricki Lake Was Naked When Her Fiancé Proposed!

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Ricki Lake is spilling on her fiancé’s surprise proposal!

During an interview with Andy Cohen for “Watch What Happens Live,” Ricki confessed she was naked when her man Ross Burningham popped the question.

She joked that the engagement was so impromptu she doesn’t even have a ring yet, adding, "I was naked in the jacuzzi with my man on the first night that we're in my new Malibu home. So it was romantic and very spontaneous and I couldn't be happier."

Lake also clarified that the pair met at the end of June and it was really "a booty call for a few months there."

She went on to gush, "He's wonderful. Everyone in my life who has met him just gets it. We're great together."

In January, Ricki opened up to “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about Ross, revealing their booty-call status “took a turn at Halloween.”

She called him “amazing” and admitted, “Honestly, I'm 52 years of age. I did not think this would happen again.”