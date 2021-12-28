Dr. Dre & Nicole Young Reach Mega Divorce Settlement

Getty

Dr. Dre and Nicole Young have reached a divorce settlement, and sources tell TMZ that the mogul is “delighted” by the outcome.

The site reports Nicole will walk away with $100 million (broken into two $50 million payments) of his $820 million net worth. She is also on the hook for her own legal bills, which could cost her millions.

Meanwhile, Dre will keep seven properties, including houses in Malibu, Calabasas, and Brentwood.

When it comes to his music and Apple deal, it is another win for Dre. He will keep full rights to his master recordings, trademarks, and more. The 56-year-old will also retain their Apple stocks, which are tied to his sale of Beats by Dre.

Not to mention he is walking away with six vehicles, while Nicole will take four.

Young will also get jewelry, cash, and her bank accounts, along with any belongings currently in storage.

Nicole will not be eligible for spousal support moving forward.