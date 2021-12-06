Selena Gomez Teases ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ and ‘Only Murders In the Building’ Season 2

Getty

Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg are back for more “Hotel Transylvania” with “Transformania.”

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with the pair to talk about the fourth and final film in the franchise. Selena also talked about her love for TikTok and Season 2 of “Only Murders in the Building.”

Gomez has nearly 40 million followers on TikTok, and her posts each get millions of views. She said, “It’s really fun. I think that I have had such a love-hate relationship with social media… to really going on an app that… [has] the coolest things that you can see, from making food to dancing… What I find personally fun is cussing… I get to be silly and I love doing that. I love making people laugh.”

She also chatted about Cara Delevingne joining “Only Murders in the Building,” sharing, “We just did our first day together yesterday… It’s so fun. We were just dying and laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”

Selena is back as Mavis in “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” and Andy returns as Johnny. Selena said of the role, “I was in my 20s and now I am about to be 30. Just growing up with her has been so much fun… It’s bittersweet to think that this is it.”

Andy added, “I’m assuming it’s not it, but they will replace us like Spider-Man… We want to keep going.”

On becoming a monster this time around, he said he has a blast anytime “I’m doing anything where they say, ‘Just do it bigger.’”



Not to mention, the monsters become humans! Selena teased, “You want there to be an exciting element… It was funny. It was hilarious to see what everybody would look like.”