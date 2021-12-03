Nicole Kidman on Her Lucille Ball Transformation for ‘Being the Ricardos’

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman hit the red carpet tonight at the “Being the Ricardos” premiere at Lincoln Center in NYC.

“Extra’s” Cheslie Kryst caught up with Nicole, who was solo, as she gushed over husband Keith Urban, saying, “He’s just very supportive. He’s in there going, ‘I believe you can do it, go for it. What do we need to do to support you?’ Which is a fantastic partner in life.”

Kidman plays Lucille Ball in the movie and shared this about her transformation: “I had eyebrows put on and that was it.”

The toughest part was getting Lucy’s mannerisms and voice right. “It was working with a dialect coach that was extraordinary, a movement coach that was extraordinary, and then studying, studying, studying, and Aaron [Sorkin] going, ‘I’m not interested in all that. I just want you to be real.’”

She went on, “A lot of it is studious then abandon… A very strange collision of needing to be very, very loose and needing to be very, very prepared.”

The cast is star-studded, with Javier Bardem, J.K. Simmons, Tony Hale, and others. “We were all very much attached and going, ‘I got you.’ You’ve got some of the greatest actors,” she said.