Partners November 26, 2021
Black Friday Deals with Joyus Boutique
Get Black Friday deals this week’s Joyus Boutique.
This is such a great find for the perfect white elephant gift. The bestselling AirBlast Pro wireless earbuds offer up to 8 hours of HDR sound and water-resistant performance. Now this gaming console really brought me back to my childhood! It comes with hundreds of classic-style games installed and easily hooks up to your TV. And for a great alternative to over-priced smartwatches, the C-MAX does it all in a sleek, waterproof design. Control music, check weather, set alarms, track sleep and workouts, and never miss a call or text.
Take a look as Sadie Murray breaks down these items further!
All products are available for a limited time at Joyus.com/ExtraTV. Happy shopping!