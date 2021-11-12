Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Officially Terminated

Getty Images

Britney Spears is finally free!

Spears’ conservatorship has officially been terminated after 13 years by Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny.

According to The New York Times’ Julia Jacobs, the temporary conservator of Britney’s estate, John Zabel, will "be allowed to work in a limited, specified capacity to handle her financial assets."

Britney reacted to the news with a video of her fans from outside the courthouse. She wrote Instagram, "I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney.”

Britney’s fiancé Sam Asghari posted on Instagram, “History was made today. Britney is Free!”

Hours before the pivotal hearing, Spears and Asghari sent a clear message on Instagram as they danced in #FreeBritney T-shirts to her hit song “Work B--ch.” Sam wrote in the caption, “Loading….”

All parties involved — from her parents Jamie and Lynne Spears to her current conservator of the person Jodi Montgomery — had supported termination.

The Associated Press reports that Montgomery has already developed a care plan with Britney’s team of therapists and doctors to help her through the transition once the conservatorship ends.

In September, the judge sided with Spears, 39, by suspending her father Jamie from the conservatorship, in which he has played a part for 13 years.

The judge called it a “toxic environment,” saying at the time, “The current situation is untenable.”

Things shifted in Britney’s favor after her bombshell testimony in June.

During her testimony, Britney made many startling claims, seeming to verify the worst fears of the online #FreeBritney movement.

Claiming that she was “forced” to do her 2018 tour, she declared, “I’m not here to be anyone’s slave!”

She also opened up about her medications, including being put on lithium. According to Britney, six different nurses had to monitor her when she didn’t want to be medicated.

Spears also claimed that she had to give “eight gallons” of blood a week.

Along with stressing that she’s “so angry” and “traumatized,” she noted that she “lied and told the whole world I’m happy.”