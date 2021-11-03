Budding Romance? Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Secret Dinner Date

Getty Images

Days after they were spotted holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in California, it looks like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reunited on the East Coast.

TMZ reports Kim was photographed leaving the Ritz-Carlton on Tuesday, later making her way to Staten Island, where Pete lives. Months ago, he purchased a $1.2-million condo there.

A source told the outlet that the pair enjoyed a date at Campania restaurant without anyone noticing since they went through the back door.

Another restaurant insider shared with Page Six, "Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately. It was just the two of them.”

Earlier in the day, Kardashian kept quiet when TMZ photogs asked if she and Pete are more than friends.

An source claimed to Page Six that Kardashian is “intrigued” by Davidson. They added, “She likes him.”

Kim and Pete recently kissed for a skit on “Saturday Night Live” in which they played Aladdin and Princess Jasmine.

After their night out at Knott’s, sources insisted to People magazine that Kim and Pete are “just friends hanging out.”