Unzipped! Kim Kardashian’s Fashion Emergency at the WSJ Innovator Awards

Kim Kardashian suffered a wardrobe malfunction last night just as she stood up to accept an award!

The reality star told the crowd at the Museum of Modern Art, “We’re having a fashion emergency,” as she was about to head to the stage to receive WSJ Magazine’s 2021 Brand Innovator Award.

In an Instagram Stories video shot by Derek Blasberg, YouTube's Head of Fashion & Beauty, Kardashian is wearing a body-hugging leather dress from her Skims line with Fendi when something went wrong: the zipper started to unzip from the bottom… nearly exposing her famous derriere!