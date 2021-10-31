Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson's Knott's Scary Farm Friendship Date

Backgrid

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson looked scary-close this Halloween weekend on an adventure at Knott's Scary Farm on Saturday... but sources say the two are just a pair, not a couple.

People magazine reports the reality icon, 41, and the "SNL" player, 27, were seen on a roller coaster at the Buena Park, California, attraction. In People's exclusive photos, they're holding hands and screaming it out in a tense moment on the ride.

Kim and Pete were there with Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her fiancé Travis Barker, 45. According to the outlet, Davidson and Barker are acquainted via Machine Gun Kelly, who was not on the property with them. Singer Harry Hudson, 28, and Kim's assistant Stephanie Shepherd, 25, were also on hand, according to Us Weekly, which also reports the group was escorted to the front of the line, getting VIP treatment.

But while seeing them holding hands might lead to romance rumors, sources told People, "It's just friends hanging out."

NBC

The friendship date, which stretched into the early hours of Sunday, comes weeks after they kissed during an "SNL" sketch.