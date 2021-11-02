Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer Engaged!

Backgrid

“Spencer” star Kristen Stewart just revealed she’s engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer!

Stewart spilled the news on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” sharing, "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

The couple met years ago, but started dating after reconnecting at a friend’s birthday party in 2019. That’s when Kristen fell hard for Dylan.

KStew told Stern in November 2019 that two weeks after they saw each other at the party, she confessed her love.

"The first time I told her I love her... it was, like, really late and we were in some s--tty bar and her friends were there or whatever, and they, like, walked out, and I was just like, 'Oh, man, I'm so f--king in love with you.’ Like, done."

The actress was ready to tie the knot with the “Moxie” writer, too, telling Stern in 2019 she couldn’t wait, insisting, "I think good things happen fast."

At the time, she thought she might pop the question, revealing, "I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do. It's pretty undeniable."

Stewart gushed, "When you know, you know. You know what I mean?... There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don't know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you're in love with someone."

Meanwhile, Kristen is getting lots of awards buzz right now for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer.” She recently opened up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about the iconic role, saying, “Yes, she's very famous, but I think playing someone that everyone loved so much was the most daunting thing.”