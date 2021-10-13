Dr. Erika Schwartz Explains How to Take Control of Your Health

Dr. Erika Schwartz is urging Americans to take control of their health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

In a TEDx TaraBlvd talk, Dr. Schwartz stressed the importance of prevention by changing unhealthy habits one step at a time to reverse our bodies’ deterioration.

“What’s making us sick are poor diets, sedentary lifestyles, lack of sleep, and chronic stress. They were killing us before the pandemic and they will continue after the pandemic unless we use this moment to take ownership of our health,” she said.

On how to live a healthier lifestyle, Dr. Schwartz advised, “Cut back on alcohol and coffee, eat better, get off the couch, move, sleep eight hours a night, breathe.”

Dr. Schwartz emphasized the need to “listen to your body” and “be kind to yourself,” along with the importance of finding a supportive doctor who listens to you.

According to Dr. Schwartz, by taking responsibility for our well-being, “We become empowered, we strengthen our bodies and minds, we create healthy communities, and we become part of the solution to shift our world to become healthy and sustainable.”

In addition to focusing on prevention and healing, Dr. Schwartz is “listening and understanding my patients, and giving them the power to be their own health advocates.”