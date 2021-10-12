Jason Sudeikis on That ‘Ted Lasso’ Finale, Plus: His Gritty New Movie ‘South of Heaven’

Jason Sudeikis is dishing on that buzzworthy “Ted Lasso” finale and his new crime thriller “South of Heaven”!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers caught up with Jason, along with his “South of Heaven” co-star Evangeline Lilly and the film’s director Aharon Keshales.

The last time we saw Jason he was cleaning up at the Emmys for “Ted Lasso,” and Season 2 just ended with a bombshell.

Without spoiling it for anyone, including Evangeline, Jenn asked if Jason was “happy” with the ending and if he thought fans were, too.

Evangeline, not looking for spoilers, distracted herself by singing, “LALALALALA…”

Jason told Jenn, “I won’t give anything away… I’m very pleased with the way it all turned out… I think folks will be happy, sad and furious.”

Sudeikis famously accepted a Golden Globe earlier this year in a tie-dyed hoodie, and Evangeline paid homage to the look during the interview. “This is my ode to you Jason I wore it for you,” she said of her hoodie. “He's a real trendsetter, I don’t know if you've noticed.”

Jenn commented, “He really is. Listen, the crushed velvet suit at the Emmys made a huge splash now you saw Daniel Craig rocking it at the 007 premiere. Did you see that?” Jason replied, “I did see that, yes.”

Fans will see a different side to Jason in the gritty “South of Heaven” as he plays Jimmy Ray, who is nothing like Ted Lasso.

The movie follows ex-con Jimmy, who is out on parole, as he reunites with his childhood love Annie (Lilly), who is dying of cancer.

He vows to give her the best year of her life… until he gets roped back into a life of crime.

Sudeikis joked of Ted and Jimmy, “Well, first off I mean [Jimmy] does not have a mustache… but he does have a southern accent.”

He went on, “Jimmy Ray has been in prison for a decade or so and you know he’s looking to get out, to try and give his true love… you know, make up for some lost time… Then you get to meet the lovely angel that is Annie portrayed Evangeline Lilly.”

Evangeline said of her character, “She is relentlessly hopeful and very resilient and strong but has an extremely tender and soft exterior.”

Jenn pointed out to Aharon, “We can’t talk about this movie without talking about the gore and when it came to the violence, shades of [Quentin] Tarantino there?” Aharon said, “As for working with work tools and stuff like that I just whenever I write a story I always look for what can go wrong.”

The “South of Heaven” is in theaters and on demand now. On October 23, Jason will be hosting “Saturday Night Live.”