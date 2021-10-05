See Jason Sudeikis & Evangeline Lilly Share Sweet Moment in ‘South of Heaven’ Exclusive Clip

RLJE Films

“South of Heaven” brings the action… and a little romance, too.

The movie follows an ex-con named Jimmy (Jason Sudeikis) out on parole who reunites with his childhood love Annie (Evangeline Lilly), who is dying of cancer.

He vows to give her the best year of her life… until he gets roped back into a life of crime.

“Extra” has an exclusive clip to show you the sweeter side of the movie, as Jimmy and Annie talk about wedding plans. Watch!

Check out the trailer below!