Supermodel Linda Evangelista Says She Is ‘Brutally Disfigured’ by Cosmetic Surgery Gone Wrong

Linda Evangelista is speaking out for the first time about a cosmetic procedure that she claims has left her “permanently deformed.”

The 56-year-old, who shot to fame as a 1990s supermodel, shared her story on Instagram.

Evangelista alleges that she was “brutally disfigured” after undergoing a procedure five years ago to freeze off stubborn fat.

Linda wrote, "It increased, not decreased, my fat cells and left me permanently deformed even after undergoing two painful, unsuccessful, corrective surgeries. I have been left, as the media has described, ‘unrecognizable.’"

Linda claims she also developed a very rare side effect called paradoxical adipose hyperplasia or PAH, which Science Daily describes as “a hardened area of localized fat developing after cryolipolysis (fat freezing).”

Evangelista shared her heartbreak over developing PAH, saying, "PAH has not only destroyed my livelihood, it has sent me into a cycle of deep depression, profound sadness, and the lowest depths of self-loathing. In the process, I have become a recluse.”

Linda says she filed a lawsuit against the company behind the FDA-approved procedure.

So far, there has been no public comment from the company. Its website says it is rare but the procedure may cause an enlargement in the treated area about two to five months after treatment, requiring surgical intervention for correction.

Evangelista closed with, “I am so tired of living this way. I would like to walk out my door with my head held high, despite not looking like myself any longer.”

Many supported Linda in the comments, including designer Jeremy Scott, who wrote, “YOU ARE AND ALWAYS WILL BE A SUPERMODEL NOW ADDING SUPER ROLE MODEL OF COURAGE TO YOUR GLORIOUS RESUME. I LOVE YOU.”

January Jones told her, “Love that you’re reclaiming your story. This strength and bravery supersedes any superficial outward appearance. An icon is an icon is an icon. Always❤️.”