Taraji P. Henson Talks Peek-a-Boo Emmys Look

Getty Images

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay Adam Glassman spoke with Taraji P. Henson at the 2021 Emmys, where she wore a sheer Elie Saab look.

Taraji shared, “I feel good, I feel great, I have pockets… I’m so used to it being so hot at the Emmys, so I said, ‘You are going to have to take that slip out.’ We came up with a little sexy concoction, a little peek-a-boo, still classy.”

Henson also praised host Cedric the Entertainer, saying, “That’s a friend of mine from way back. I’m just proud of him. We’ve come up together and it’s just good to see good people win and do great things and accomplish so much… I’m just happy to be around humans.”