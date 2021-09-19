Nicole Byer ‘Nailed It!’ with Her Emmys Look!

CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Host of “Nailed It!” Nicole Byer was a vision in purple on the red carpet at the Emmys.

“Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay and Adam Glassman caught up with the star, who broke down her look.

Adam said, “This is gorgeous, is this Christian Siriano?”

“It sure is… it is custom-made for the body-ody-ody!” she said.

Adam noted, “It looks perfection on you… the color is perfect… gorgeous, and you could move in.”

Byer agreed, saying, “I sure can. It’s a little difficult they had to shove me in the car… just tulle being shoved!”

Rachel wanted to know, “What was the inspiration?”

“I'm just like a big tacky lady who loves big things… [The dress isn’t] tacky, but I like big, big voluminous things… I just like to be seen like I didn't want anyone to miss me, you know?”

Adam said, “You're not gonna get lost, but you’re perfect from head to toe — your hair, your makeup matches, and this jewelry. Look at those rings.”

Nicole revealed, “They’re real diamonds,” quipping of their value, “More than my house I think.”

“Nailed It!” is up for Outstanding Competition Program,” and Nicole is nominated as well, saying she is excited about attending the show for “dresses and fashion… I love looking at people dressed up… It’s nice to be not at home.”

Making a revelation about her hit show, she said, “I think it’s a show that’s easy to watch… It showcases imperfections. It’s a fun time.”