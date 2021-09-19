Emmys 2021 Pre-Glam: See the Stars Getting Ready!

Hollywood A-listers took to social media to give us a preview of their pre-Emmys rituals!

"The Crown" star Gillian Anderson enjoyed a facial before the show.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Kaley Cuoco looked relaxed during her beauty prep.

Instagram

Sarah Paulson and Leslie Grossman masked up together!

Instagram

Mandy Moore was all about the light treatment.

Instagram

Lisa Rinna took fans behind the scenes as she got ready.

Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones gave a sneak peek at her Emmys bling.