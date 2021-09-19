Award Shows September 19, 2021
Emma Corrin Rocks Miu Miu for Emmys 2021
“The Crown” star Emma Corrin turned heads at the 2021 Emmy Awards!
Corrin hit the red carpet in a yellow strapless gown by Miu Miu, long fingerless gloves, and a matching bonnet.
Corrin also rocked long black nails for Emmys Sunday.
Emma is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Princess Diana. She is up against co-star Olivia Colman, Uzo Aduba, Jurnee Smollett, Mj Rodriguez and Elisabeth Moss.
Instead of attending the star-studded event in Los Angeles, Emma, Olivia, and many of their co-stars, like Gillian Anderson and Emerald Fennell, celebrated the Emmys at Soho House in London.
Josh O’Connell, who played Prince Charles opposite Emma, was on hand in Los Angeles.