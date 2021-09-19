Emma Corrin Rocks Miu Miu for Emmys 2021

Getty Images

“The Crown” star Emma Corrin turned heads at the 2021 Emmy Awards!

Corrin hit the red carpet in a yellow strapless gown by Miu Miu, long fingerless gloves, and a matching bonnet.

Corrin also rocked long black nails for Emmys Sunday.

Emma is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Princess Diana. She is up against co-star Olivia Colman, Uzo Aduba, Jurnee Smollett, Mj Rodriguez and Elisabeth Moss.

Instead of attending the star-studded event in Los Angeles, Emma, Olivia, and many of their co-stars, like Gillian Anderson and Emerald Fennell, celebrated the Emmys at Soho House in London.