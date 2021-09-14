Crew Member Suffers Horrific Accident Reportedly on Set of Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Netflix Movie

Getty Images

Paramedics were called to the scene of a new movie at Sunset Gower Studios around 7 a.m. when a crew member suffered a horrific accident, Variety reports.

It is believed the 38-year-old man was on the set of Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s Netflix film “Me Time,” when he nearly fell to his death.

L.A. Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey told Variety the worker fell through an opening from a height of about 60 to 80 feet.

After the accident he had no pulse, but EMTs on-set were able to get his heart beating again.

Humphrey said his condition was “grave,” but later updated to “critical,” and he was rushed from the scene to the hospital.

“He has a fighting chance of survival thanks to the EMTs and the paramedics,” Humphrey said.

Variety has reached out to Netflix and Sunset Gower Studios for comment.