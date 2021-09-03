Kate Walsh Says Addison Will Make ‘Grand Return’ on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Next Season

Getty

Another fan favorite is returning to “Grey’s Anatomy”!

Kate Walsh just announced her character Addison will be back for Season 18.

The star shared the announcement on Twitter, writing, “Well, well, well, would you look who it is… that’s right my loves Dr. Addison Montgomery is coming back to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital and I’m so excited to be home again joining Shonda [Rhimes], Ellen [Pompeo] and the rest of the incredible cast this Season, 18, just wait until you see what she has in store for you… stay tuned… for more updates on when Addison will make her grand return.”

TVLine reports Addison will be back for multiple episodes this season, which kicks off September 30 on ABC.

Just a few months ago, Kate thought it might be impossible to come back to the show. She told us in May, “We had tried to get me to come back way before this, but my schedule conflicted with ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ so I couldn’t do it.”

The star, who has been spending time in Australia, jokingly added, “I don’t know how we would do it now. We’d have to Zoom me in or something!”

Addison first appeared on the Season 1 finale of “Grey’s Anatomy” as Dr. Derek Shepard’s [Patrick Dempsey] estranged wife. She became a regular on the show, but after Season 3 she left for her own spin-off, “Private Practice.” The new series, about Addison’s life in California, lasted six seasons.