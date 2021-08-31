‘RHOC’ Alum Jo De La Rosa Shares ‘Face Refresh’ After ‘Plastic Surgery Journey’

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Jo De La Rosa is loving her look after getting “a little face refresh” about six months ago, and now she’s sharing the results!

The former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star posted before-and-after pics on Instagram earlier this month, and followed up with a YouTube video this weekend titled “My Plastic Surgery Journey.” Watch it here!

The video starts off with De La Rosa back in January. She explains she just celebrated a big birthday and has been on camera more often lately, leading her to seek out a face refresher for her undereye area and her nose.

Later in the video, she visits Dr. Niccole at Cosmeticare who explains the procedure, saying he will “steal a little fat from her tummy” to fill in her under eyes. For her nose, he planned to “take the ridge down… make the tip a little more delicate… make the base a little narrower.”

Fast-forward to a week after the surgery, and Jo shared a look at her bruised face while on her way to see the doctor. She joked, “As you can see, I’m a little banged up. And by a little, I mean a lot!”

At the clinic, she got to see her new nose for the first time, declaring, “I love it!”

The swelling in her face was expected to last six months, so the star shared another update at the end of the video of the final look.

She said, “I feel like everything has settled on my face in terms of everything not being so swollen.” Showing off her nose, Jo explained it’s “a lot thinner… and then the bump that I had is gone.” She also pointed out, “My undereyes are so much smoother.”