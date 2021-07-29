Celebrate National Lipstick Day and Enter to Win L'Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Liquid Lipstick by Lancôme

It’s National Lipstick Day and to celebrate we’ve teamed with Lancôme for a special giveaway to our “Extra” fans!

If you want to get the perfect bold lip as seen on Amanda Seyfried and Angela Bassett at this year’s Oscars, Lancôme’s L'Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Liquid Lipstick is a non-drying, semi-matte liquid lipstick that delivers ultra-pigmented, lightweight lip color that lasts all day long. It’s infused with Rose Extract to leave your lips feeling soft and comfortable. Plus, it has a patented curved applicator to ensure ultimate precision without a liner and won’t feather or bleed.

With eight National Shades plus five Exclusive Shades at Lancome.com, this collection is suitable for a range of skin tones ,whether you prefer to rock Reds & Corals, Pink & Berries, or Brown & Neutrals.

To learn more, head on over to Lancome.com , and be sure to enter for your chance to win four shades of Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Drama Ink Liquid Lipstick below!