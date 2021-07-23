Health & Beauty July 23, 2021
Nicole Kidman Sports Edgy Pixie Cut for New Series — See the Pic
Actress Nicole Kidman traded her long curls for an edgy red pixie cut for the new series “Roar.”
The new ‘do is a wig, DailyMail.com reports, and features layers along the side that frame Nicole’s face, with what appears to be a small bun on top.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.
Kidman posed in the wig on Instagram, wearing a blue sweater with a white collar. In the photo, Nicole holds her arm up to the sky and there is a rainbow in the background.
She wrote in the caption, “On set 🌈 #Roar #FemaleFilmmakers.”
“Roar” is a new Apple TV+ anthology series starring Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie and others. Each half-hour episode will focus on a different woman’s life.