Nicole Kidman Sports Edgy Pixie Cut for New Series — See the Pic

Actress Nicole Kidman traded her long curls for an edgy red pixie cut for the new series “Roar.”

The new ‘do is a wig, DailyMail.com reports, and features layers along the side that frame Nicole’s face, with what appears to be a small bun on top.

Kidman posed in the wig on Instagram, wearing a blue sweater with a white collar. In the photo, Nicole holds her arm up to the sky and there is a rainbow in the background.

She wrote in the caption, “On set 🌈 #Roar #FemaleFilmmakers.”