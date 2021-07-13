Date Night Done Right Thanks to the Verizon Visa® Card

“Bennifer” has been spotted reigniting old flames while Ciara and her husband Russel Wilson enjoyed a low-key date night in NYC, making us eager to plan our next date night out.

Whether you want to hit the town or just lay low at home with dinner and a movie, the Verizon Visa Card* can help card holders do date night right by earning 3% back in Verizon Dollars on dining, including takeout. Verizon made it so card holders can save money on their Verizon Wireless bill, too. No other credit card can do that!

To learn more and apply, head over to Verizon.com/VerizonVisaCard. While there, be sure to find out all the ways to redeem rewards.

*Eligibility Details: Application required. Subject to credit approval. Must be a Verizon Wireless Account Owner or Account Manager on an account with 10 phone lines or less to apply.