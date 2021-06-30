Adore Me Teams Up with Bebe Rexha for the Ultimate Summer Collaboration

Adore Me is transforming the womenswear industry as the first lingerie brand to offer plus sizing across all types of styles. Adore Me is on a mission to make customers feel confident and sexy when wearing lingerie, whether it’s in the bedroom or styling it with an outfit. It’s made to have fun with and feel good in!

Adore Me has teamed up with singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha to help people feel good about themselves and encourage body positivity. The styles in this collection are colorful, sexy, fun, and perfect for summer! Whether you’re looking to feel better when looking in the mirror or be more adventurous by wearing it under your clothes, this collection is all about knowing you can feel sexy and have fun.

“Extra” has the inside scoop on this design collaboration. Take a look!