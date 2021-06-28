Zendaya Pays Tribute to Beyoncé by Wearing Her 2003 BET Awards Look!

Getty Images

Zendaya’s BET Awards was actually a tribute to Beyoncé!

The actress rocked the same purple Versace dress with lime green accents that Queen Bey wore to the same awards show in 2003.

Getty Images

There was two differences between the looks: Beyoncé wore it as a minidress with a pleated skirt, while Zendaya’s version featured a long, flowing skirt, and Bey paired hers with green pumps while Zendaya wore strappy purple heels.

Posting a pic on Instagram, Zendaya used a Beyoncé song title in the caption, writing, “Crazy in love.” She followed up with a video of herself walking across the screen, writing, “2003.” Another photo of Zendaya striking a pose included the message, “Full choreo in the backyard.”

Getty Images