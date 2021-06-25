Innovative New Storytelling Tool Helps Connect Patients with Living Donors

Live and Let Live is a new platform for patients in need of an organ transplant.

The storytelling tool, from Montefiore-Einstein Health System, allows patients to input their personal information and photographs to create a deeply personal film about their life to share with friends and family and on social media. The films will also be shared on liveandletlive.com.

See an example below!

The goal is to help these patients find a live donor and raise awareness about live organ donations. According to the company, 21 people die every day waiting for an organ transplant.