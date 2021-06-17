Gracie Awards to Honor News-Making Women

Getty

Kerry Washington, Kelly Clarkson and Hillary Rodham Clinton are being honored at this year’s Gracie Awards for spotlighting timely topics and social issues.

The awards recognize exemplary programming created by, for, and about women in radio, television, cable, and interactive media.

The in-person ceremony will take place in Los Angeles. It will recognize entertainment and news programming, and the women who have committed to sharing compelling stories over the past year.

Becky Brooks, President, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation said, “Throughout this important year, we have enjoyed some of the most compelling content in our history. We were informed, enlightened and entertained by women in media across all platforms. As we celebrate AWM’s 70th anniversary, we are thrilled to honor this incredible group of women who have demonstrated their commitment to sharing emotionally-charged, timely and compelling content. We look forward to reconvening in person to recognize these incredible achievements and brave storytelling.”

The 46th Annual Gracie Awards will take place on September 27, 2021.