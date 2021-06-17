Celebrate Dad with Entenmann’s ‘EntenMAN of the Year’ Father’s Day Contest!

Entenmann’s is making dad’s special day a little sweeter this year with their “EntenMAN of the Year” Father’s Day contest, which gives donut fans across the country the opportunity to celebrate all father figures that have helped shape or inspire them — from dads to coaches, teachers, spouses, and more.

Fans have until June 21, 2021, to nominate their father figure for a chance to win awesome prizes, including free donuts for a year, a VIP, all-expense-paid, Daytona Race Trip package which includes $1,000 spending cash plus exclusive access and tickets to special events. Head to https://entenmanoftheyear.com to enter!

“Extra” got the inside scoop on this sweet contest from Entenmann’s Director of Marketing, Jason Amar. Take a look!

And if you’re still on the hunt for a gift for dad, Entenmann’s is selling a limited-edition collection of “Dad Gear” with Custom Ink. They’ve got killer comfortable T-shirts, the perfect coffee mug, and a rad trucker hat. Some sweet gifts for Dad and any donut lover!