Kelsey Grammer Gets Emotional Remembering Meeting Paris Jackson Years Ago with Her Dad

Kelsey Grammer is letting his gray hair down to play a has-been 1970s rock star who hasn’t made new music in decades in “The Space Between.” He opened up to “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay about the project and got emotional talking about his co-star Paris Jackson.

Grammer recalled meeting Paris when she was little, saying, “I was checking into the Waldorf and there was Michael [Jackson]. He was recording something. It was just the sweetest moment. Boy, they went after him, took shots at him all the time, and I thought, ‘How the hell do you handle that?’ I’ve had my share… He stopped to say hello… We sort of shook hands and he had his little mask on but then she said, ‘Daddy.’ Kelsey started tearing up, going on to say, “And he… uh... he just took her in his arms and said, ‘Oh, hello, little one.’ She was so lovely and it was just beautiful.”

Paris recently opened up on “Red Table Talk” about how hard it was growing up in the spotlight, saying she now has PTSD from the paparazzi. “I experience auditory hallucinations sometimes with camera clicks and severe paranoia and have been going to therapy for a lot of things, but that included. I'll hear a trash bag rustling and flinch in panic.” She added, "I think it's standard PTSD."

Meanwhile, Kelsey recalled, “She was the cutest thing and she is still pretty darn cute,” adding, “She did a good job [in the movie]. She was a good spirit.”

As for Kelsey’s movie character, Rachel asked, “Did you base your character at least in part on any real musicians?”

Referencing the Led Zeppelin icon, he said, “There's a little Robert Plant. The wig is kind of inspired by him… I sent him a picture and he sent back an email that said... ‘I hear the band's looking for a new singer.’”

Grammer said the part is based on his friend, late musician Ray Kennedy, as well, “Some of it’s based on Ray. Ray’s gone… Some of my love for him is in this character.”

Kelsey actually sings in the film! “I loved this character, I loved singing,” he revealed. “We wrote some really beautiful songs.”

Fans love that his hit show “Frasier” may be getting a reboot, and Kelsey confirms, “We're talking about coming back… It's a third act. Some things are going to change. Some things will be different… These characters have a lot of mileage.”