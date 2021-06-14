Vin Diesel Talks ‘F9,’ Plus: His Bond with Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow

Getty Images

Vin Diesel is ready to go back to the movies with his new “Fast and Furious” film, “F9.”

Vin with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to celebrate the action flick, which is only in theaters June 25.

Terri told him, “Vin, we're back, we’re in a movie theater,” to which Vin replied, “How surreal.”

She added, “You are bringing us back to the theaters this summer.”

Vin clapped, saying it means “everything” to bring “F9” to the movie theaters. “We don't know really how much we miss something until it's gone. When you have expected our society to watch movies from a couch for a year, it is a whole other experience when you are in the company of a cheering audience.”

“F9” is bringing together an all-star cast. “That’s representative of what the ‘Fast’ saga is. You would never imagine you would go from one scene with Dame Helen Mirren to Cardi B and it would all fit in the fabric of our mythology.”

Mirren plays Magdalene "Queenie.” “The fact that Dame Helen Mirren, Queenie, is driving Dom Toretto is just irresistibly fun.”

Meanwhile, John Cena joined the franchise as Dom’s younger brother Jakob. “John Cena is amazing… The guy that wins the good-guy contest every day on set. Can't beat him.”

Vin is still missing his “brother” Paul Walker, and keeping his legacy alive is something “so important” to Vin.

“You don’t realize what will be your life’s work… So much of ‘Fast and Furious’ is celebrated by brotherhood that’s eternal… I never in a million years imagined 21 years ago… that beyond the script and the film there would be this other guiding light, this other driving force that propels you to be as passionate as you can and manifest in the movie… We’re all mortals, but love is immortal.”

Vin has stayed in touch with Paul’s daughter Meadow, saying, “She takes good care of me… She's the first person on Father's Day to wish me Happy Father's Day. To see her with my children is one of the most beautiful things. There are moments when I see her playing with Pauline and it hits me so deep ‘cause I can only imagine what my brother sees when he sees that… I feel very protective. It goes beyond the movie.”

“The whole point of the ‘Fast and Furious’ saga is the idea that brotherhood can be created by bond and not necessarily blood,” Diesel underscored.

Because all good things must come to an end, Terri asked, “Are there really only going to be two more movies?”