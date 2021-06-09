Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass and More Guest Hosts Headed to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Some famous faces are headed to “Bachelor in Paradise”!

The show just confirmed “Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, David Spade, and Lil Jon will join as rotating celebrity guest hosts for this season.”

Tituss reposted the announcement and commented, “Well...Hi #BachelorNation, will you accept this 🌹”

The news comes one day after Chris Harrison exited the franchise.