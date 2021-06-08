Chris Harrison Exits ‘Bachelor’ Franchise Permanently

ABC

Months after it was announced that Chris Harrison would not be hosting the current season of “The Bachelorette,” he has exited the franchise permanently.

Deadline reports Harrison has reached a confidential settlement to leave the “Bachelor” franchise, which he has been hosting since 2002.

On Tuesday morning, ABC Entertainment and Warner Horizon confirmed Harrison's exit. In a statement obtained by "Extra," they said, “Chris Harrison is stepping aside as host of ‘The Bachelor’ franchise. We are thankful for his many contributions over the past 20 years and wish him all the best on his new journey.”

In his own post, Chris wrote on Instagram, "I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter. I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime."

The news comes just hours after Katie Thurston’s season of “The Bachelorette” premiered. This season is co-hosted by show alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams.

Earlier this year, Harrison stepped away from the franchise after making racially insensitive comments in an interview on “Extra.”

Along with apologizing for his comments, he said, "I have consulted with Warner Bros. and ABC and will be stepping aside for a period of time and will not join for the 'After the Final Rose' special. I am dedicated to getting educated on a more profound and productive level than ever before."

It has been reported that celebrity guests like David Spade will be hosting the next season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” which premieres in August.